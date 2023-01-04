TechCru Inc. Secures Exclusive Sports Gaming Patents Through a Commercialization Partnership in Augmented and Virtual Reality

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / TechCru Inc., a next generation technology company focused on augmented and virtual reality within the sports gaming sector ("TechCru" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce an exclusive commercialization agreement with AR Sports. The partnership provides TechCru the exclusive representation and purchase rights to several AR Sports' gaming patents and its new advertising platform. The initial focus will be on Augmented Reality ("AR") and Virtual Reality ("VR") within the popular fantasy sports space.

TechCru and AR Sports are providing innovative solutions in the field of AR and VR, and this partnership is a testament to their shared vision of revolutionizing the way people experience sports in an immersive gaming experience. TechCru has the exclusive monetization and commercialization rights to all AR Sports' current mobile application augmented reality technologies, source code and digital assets.

The patent rights allow the Company to utilize the patents, any existing source code and digital assets in the pursuit of creating new mobile applications and expanding technology into content for other gaming platforms. The software features patent published interactive advertising through AR and geolocation technology that allows advertisers to quantify views, interactions, and redemption of advertising promotions.

"We are excited to have partnered with AR Sports as we position TechCru to be a leader in the sports gaming market", stated TechCru CEO, Robert Gayman. "By securing the AR/VR technology and process patents, we believe the patents will not only complement, but also expand upon our technology development capabilities and strategic partnerships. Our attendance at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show is the perfect venue to showcase our technology and meet potential partners who share our optimism in this cutting-edge sector."

Fantasy sports games have grown in popularity exponentially over the past twenty years. According to a 2021 article in PlayStation Universe "The Growing Popularity of Fantasy Sports", there are more than 50 million fantasy sports players in North America and the number is increasing each year as next generation technologies and sports platforms enhance the user experience. The same article states the Global fantasy sports market is expected to reach US $38.6 billion in 2025.

The Company will be attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023. The CES is touted as the most influential technology event in the world showcasing breakthrough technologies and global innovators. TechCru will be demonstrating its latest AR and VR gaming solutions, to include its AR sports gaming patents and advertising platform to attendees. The Company is excited to meet with industry leaders and potential partners at CES to demonstrate its leadership position in sports gaming within the AR and VR ecosystem.

About TechCru Inc.

TechCru Inc. is a technology development company. It focuses on next generation technologies in software and hardware systems. The primary focus of TechCru is on Gaming, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Web Search. The initial focus will be in the areas of Fantasy Gaming, to include both search and advertising commercialization. The Company will develop for and sell into the following marketplaces: gaming, mobile applications, IT services, social media, SEO and the digital sales of products and services.

