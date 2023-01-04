Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (FSE: 34IA) ("the Company") ("Affinity") is pleased to announce results from the recent Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which took place on December 28th, 2022. Shareholders approved all matters of business brought forward.

Affinity Metals management would like to recognize and commend the support shown to the company during a challenging period. We look forward to 2023.

Voting results are as follows,

1. Number of Directors:

FOR: 99.999%

2. Election of Directors:

Directors FOR Percentage

Robert Edwards 98.688% Darren Blaney 98.688% Kelvin Burton 99.580% Dennis Edwards 98.725% Sean Pownall 99.580%



3. Appointment of Auditors:

FOR: 100.00%

4. Continuation of Stock Option Plan:

FOR: 99.421%

6. Transact any Other Business:

FOR: 99.543%

About Affinity Metals

Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

The Company holds 100% interests in the Flagship Regal Polymetallic Project in British Columbia and the Windfall North Project in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Corporation can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Corporation is available at: www.affinity-metals.com

