Independence, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - From The Earth, who prioritizes fair and equitable access to cannabis, is excited to announce the roll out of their comprehensive delivery platform. Already available at their Independence and Raytown dispensaries for qualified medical marijuana patients, online delivery is expected to launch at their three Kansas City locations in early 2023.





From The Earth Launches Marijuana Delivery in Independence, Raytown

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9209/150255_fte1en.jpg

Recreational, or adult-use cannabis, will be available via delivery for anyone over the age of 21 with a valid state-issued ID once the state of Missouri permits it. While no date has been announced yet, this is expected to take place around February or March 2023.

"With our commitment to fair and equitable access to cannabis, rolling out a comprehensive delivery program was a clear step in the right direction. We believe anyone should be able to access marijuana delivery, especially during inclement weather conditions or when someone is unable to come into one of our dispensaries for whatever reason," Carolyn Richmond, Owner of From The Earth, explained.

From The Earth joins a short list of Missouri cannabis companies approved by the state to provide customers delivery straight to their door. To ensure customers' privacy and delivery drivers' safety is protected at all times, their fleet utilizes vans that are discrete and secure using top-of-the-line security and surveillance equipment.

Specific store hours for From The Earth Independence and Raytown dispensaries are:

Delivery Hours: 11 AM to 8 PM, Monday through Saturday, and 11 PM to 6 PM on Sundays.

In-Store Hours: 9 AM to 9 PM, Monday through Saturday, and 10 PM to 7 PM on Sundays.

From The Earth Dispensary - Independence

From the Earth Dispensary - Raytown

"The entire From The Earth team has been working diligently with the DHSS for the last several months to bring cannabis home delivery to the people of Kansas City, Independence, and Raytown. With the approval of our first vehicles completed, and with more currently under review, we hope to be able to supply all of our customers' deliveries by the launch of recreational marijuana sales," said Carolyn Richmond, Owner of From The Earth.

About From The Earth

From The Earth has five medical marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City, Independence, and Raytown. As a fully-licensed medical cannabis dispensary built with their community in mind, their business is made up of Missouri locals of all ages and walks of life. They aim to help people understand the benefits of medicinal marijuana and how it fits into a healthy lifestyle while also working towards undoing years of stigma and disinformation about the versatile plant.

Media Contact:

David Craig, dcraig@illicitgardens.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150255