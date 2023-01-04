Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Warum man gerade auf dieses Pferd setzen kann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KEQF ISIN: US4103451021 Ticker-Symbol: HN9 
Tradegate
04.01.23
12:11 Uhr
6,528 Euro
+0,154
+2,42 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3696,41115:27
6,3686,41215:10
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2023 | 15:14
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HanesBrands: Major Milestone: HBI Associates in Latin America Plant 100,000 Trees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / HanesBrands:

HanesBrands, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Press release picture

Over the past decade, HanesBrands associates in Latin America planted approximately 100,000 trees in communities near our manufacturing facilities as part of our global sustainability strategy.

This ambitious milestone was made possible thanks to our associates who volunteered their time to improve the planet. We are committed to acting responsibly not only for our planet, but also for the communities where we live and work.

Planting trees is one of the most effective and least expensive ways to fight climate change. 100,000 trees will capture 6,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

"Our tree planting efforts are equal to recycling 2,100 tons of waste, or replacing 230,000 standard lights with LED lights," said Teddy Mendoza, HBI Director, Corporate Safety and Sustainability - Global.

Since 2010, our associates in Latin America have reforested the region with 34,000 trees in El Salvador, 25,000 in Honduras, and 41,000 in the Dominican Republic. After the planting process, our associates care and maintain the trees for at least three years to ensure their growth.

Nearly 425 fruit and wood varieties, typical of tropical zones, were planted in this past cycle. In the Caribbean, our associates planted the Cabirma de Guinea specie of tree. Planting native varieties benefits the ecosystem and increases the trees rate of survival.

To learn more about how we are working to minimize our impact on the planet, click HERE.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/dashboard/hanesbrands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HanesBrands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733959/Major-Milestone-HBI-Associates-in-Latin-America-Plant-100000-Trees

HANESBRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.