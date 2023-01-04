HanesBrands: Major Milestone: HBI Associates in Latin America Plant 100,000 Trees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / HanesBrands:

Over the past decade, HanesBrands associates in Latin America planted approximately 100,000 trees in communities near our manufacturing facilities as part of our global sustainability strategy.

This ambitious milestone was made possible thanks to our associates who volunteered their time to improve the planet. We are committed to acting responsibly not only for our planet, but also for the communities where we live and work.

Planting trees is one of the most effective and least expensive ways to fight climate change. 100,000 trees will capture 6,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

"Our tree planting efforts are equal to recycling 2,100 tons of waste, or replacing 230,000 standard lights with LED lights," said Teddy Mendoza, HBI Director, Corporate Safety and Sustainability - Global.

Since 2010, our associates in Latin America have reforested the region with 34,000 trees in El Salvador, 25,000 in Honduras, and 41,000 in the Dominican Republic. After the planting process, our associates care and maintain the trees for at least three years to ensure their growth.

Nearly 425 fruit and wood varieties, typical of tropical zones, were planted in this past cycle. In the Caribbean, our associates planted the Cabirma de Guinea specie of tree. Planting native varieties benefits the ecosystem and increases the trees rate of survival.

