DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2023 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 348.3081

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170453

CODE: CH5 LN

ISIN: FR0010688192

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010688192 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN Sequence No.: 213357 EQS News ID: 1527511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2023 08:47 ET (13:47 GMT)