Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 247.4112

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20190

CODE: CE9U LN

ISIN: LU1681043839

