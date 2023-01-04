Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023
WKN: A2DHKM ISIN: SE0009160922 Ticker-Symbol: DC1 
Berlin
04.01.23
15:41 Uhr
0,322 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
04.01.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for AdderaCare AB is updated (10/23)

On November 17, 2022, the shares in AdderaCare AB ("the Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from MedCap AB
(publ) ("MedCap") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On December 23, 2022, MedCap issued a press release with information that
MedCap had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the
Company. The press release also stated that MedCap intended to commence a
compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Today, January 4, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in AdderaCare AB (ADDERA, ISIN code
SE0009160922, order book ID 129533). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
