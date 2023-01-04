COSMORE Florida Corp.: Cosmore Real Estate Group Forms Strategic Alliance with Italian Firm; Celebrates a Year of Explosive Growth

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Cosmore Real Estate Group ( Cosmore ) announces the formation of a strategic alliance with one of Italy's top luxury real estate firms, Nervi S.p.A . Joining forces with Nervi has opened new markets to both firms, with Cosmore able to offer listings in some of the most upscale areas in Italy. Nervi S.p.A. will be able to offer listings in the markets where Cosmore has a presence.

This new alliance has already led to a record-breaking transaction. In July 2022, the sale of a Top Luxury penthouse in one of Italy's most prestigious complexes ( Domus Daini ), in the heart of Villa Borghese in Rome, was completed for 33 million euros (more than $35 million dollars). Continuing the trend of expansion into luxury markets, Cosmore opened an office in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, one of the most famous and attractive luxury markets for international buyers. The exponential growth of agents and territorial expansion has allowed them to offer more choices not only to their clients, but also to clients from the European Union represented by the firm in Italy.

Cosmore is also celebrating a year of exponential growth. The firm has experienced a 250% increase in the dollar volume of their transactions. They have also built a much larger team, ending the year with 10 times as many agents as in 2021. Hiring is still ongoing, so go to the Cosmore Careers page to find out how to join them in their success.

Cosmore CEO Piero Ruggeri shared his thoughts on the firm's successes, "2022 was a year of exponential growth, beyond the best expectations, and this is undoubtedly due to the constant commitment and daily pursuit of excellence by our entire team. The alliance with Nervi Spa is part of a trend to expand and consolidate new markets, Cosmore and Nervi share a vocation for luxury real estate and a constant search for excellence and professionalism among their agents. This union has effectively created a solid, two-way bridge between the United States and Europe for real estate investors, and we are confident that this is just the beginning of a promising collaboration."

Cosmore is the innovative real estate brokerage company with headquarters in Miami and offices in New York and Italy, which focuses its processes on User Experience, professionalism of its agents and quality of services offered to clients. It began as a real estate One-Stop-Shop, bringing together professionals from diverse backgrounds in all areas of Real Estate. Cosmore has evolved into a UX-designed brokerage agency, creating an innovative digital ecosystem for agents and clients. Cosmore's goal is to make the real estate transaction simple and safe, reduce risk, act ethically and honestly, and always put the client's interest first. To this end, it provides agents with ongoing support, customized technologies, continuous training, and supervision to help them advance in their real estate careers. All this commitment enables its agents to provide clients with excellent and highly professional service.

The Cosmore app is available now for both Apple and Android devices.

