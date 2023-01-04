Boat Rental and Charter Mobile App BoatLink Officially Announces That They Are Entering International Markets, Completes New Venture Capital Funding Round

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Boatlink, a mobile app dedicated to connecting boat owners and yacht charter companies with renters, officially announces they have entered international markets. BoatLink is now offering their service in three countries: Canada, the United States, and Mexico. They are actively onboarding new boat owners and charter providers in these countries, with plans to expand into the Caribbean and Europe. The company has grown far beyond their pilot city of Toronto. This milestone means that BoatLink has active boat owners and charters enrolled on the platform in all three countries, as well as physical offices in the Toronto and Miami markets.

Customers who would like to rent a boat in Cancun can still expect the full customer support and wide range of choices available in other markets through the app.

In addition, BoatLink has also recently completed a Venture Capital funding round with a VC firm in San Francisco, CA. The funds will be used for marketing and to bring on more talent to accelerate the development of the services they offer their hosts. The completion of this funding round signifies confidence in the direction the company is heading, their rate of growth, and the high-quality service BoatLink offers to both boat owners and renters. BoatLink is fast becoming the premier place to book boat charters In South Florida, for example, a yacht charter in Miami, and the surrounding area.

The BoatLink CEO and Co-founder Vadim Shur is pleased with the company's path to success, "I am very excited that we continue to grow and are seeing a healthy increase in platform users. It is also validating that the VC community has given us a vote of confidence. We are grateful for the many boat owners that have chosen to partner with us."

ABOUT THE BOATLINK

Founded in Toronto in 2020 by CEO Vadim Shur, The BoatLink was created in response to the changing business climate due to the pandemic. Vadim has inherited his passion of boating from his grandfather, who had served in the Navy in World War II. Vadim saw the opportunity to create a new business and reached out to a former business partner. Together they built a platform that allows boat owners as well as yacht charter companies to upload a listing for their boat on a mobile app and connect to boat renters. From their pilot city launch offering boat rentals in Toronto they have grown to an international company.

People use BoatLink for a variety of reasons: birthdays, bachelor or bachelorette parties, family get togethers, corporate parties, sunset cruises, fishing trips, or just to party at the beach or sandbar. Most of the boats are not typically driven by the individuals renting them, which may vary depending on the boat owner and the jurisdiction. How it works can be different from market to market, with some providers offering additional services like catering or charging a separate fee for the captain's services. In addition to their international online footprint, the company also maintains physical offices in Canada and the US.

