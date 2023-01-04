Regulatory News:
Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems and the European leader in batteries for electric buses, today announces its 2023 financial agenda.
Events
Date and hours*
FY 2022 revenue
15.02.23 7:30 am
FY 2022 financial results
05.04.23 5:45 pm
Q1 2023 revenue
11.05.23 7:30 am
Annual General Assembly
23.06.23
H1 2023 revenue
27.07.23 7:30 am
HY 2023 financial results
14.09.23 5:45 pm
Q3 2023 revenue
09.11.23 7:30 am
(*): Information subject to change.
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,600 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
