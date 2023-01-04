VISIATIV: 2023 FINANCIAL AGENDA

Lyon, 4 January 2023 - 6:00 pm. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).
Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the 2023 fiscal year.
|ÉVENEMENTS
|DATES
|Full-year 2022 revenue
|Wednesday 25 January, 2023
|Full-year 2022 results
|Tuesday 21 March, 2023
|Q1 2023 revenues
|Tuesday 25 April, 2023
|Annual General Meeting
|Thursday 25 May, 2023
|Q2 2023 revenues
|Wednesday 26 July, 2023
|H1 2023 results
|Tuesday 19 September, 2023
|Q3 2023 revenues
|Tuesday 24 October, 2023
|Full-year 2023 revenue
|Wednesday 24 January 2024
|Full-year 2023 results
|Tuesday 19 March 2024
These dates are an indication and may be changed if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.
ABOUT VISIATIV
Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".
We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 21,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €214 million in 2021. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,100 employees.
Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.
For further information visit www.visiativ.com
|VISIATIV CONTACT
Lydia JOUVAL
External Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com
|INVESTOR CONTACT
ACTUS
Mathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr
|PRESS CONTACT
ACTUS
Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmeeYZeZZGnKlmtskspoZ2pqmWhhlGaXbZOXlmRoZcyWnZ+UnGxompmWZnBonW1r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77885-visiativ-pr-financial-calendar-2023-04012023-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free