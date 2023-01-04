Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023
VISIATIV: 2023 FINANCIAL AGENDA

Lyon, 4 January 2023 - 6:00 pm. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the 2023 fiscal year.

ÉVENEMENTSDATES
Full-year 2022 revenueWednesday 25 January, 2023
Full-year 2022 resultsTuesday 21 March, 2023
Q1 2023 revenuesTuesday 25 April, 2023
Annual General MeetingThursday 25 May, 2023
Q2 2023 revenuesWednesday 26 July, 2023
H1 2023 resultsTuesday 19 September, 2023
Q3 2023 revenuesTuesday 24 October, 2023
Full-year 2023 revenueWednesday 24 January 2024
Full-year 2023 resultsTuesday 19 March 2024

These dates are an indication and may be changed if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

ABOUT VISIATIV
Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".
We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 21,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €214 million in 2021. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,100 employees.
Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT
Lydia JOUVAL
External Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com		INVESTOR CONTACT
ACTUS
Mathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		PRESS CONTACT
ACTUS
Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77885-visiativ-pr-financial-calendar-2023-04012023-en.pdf

