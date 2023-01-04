Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:
- 20,680 shares
- 2,582,752.55
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,041
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,126
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 54,009 shares for 8,947,722.02
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 57,380 shares for 9,831,782.12
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022:
- 24,051 shares
- 1,690,241.27
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,912
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,459
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 94,757 shares for 16,928,070.20
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 72,768 shares for 13,043,283.59
The following assets appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 share
- 3,126,477.80
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Total
1 041
54 009
8 947 722.02
1 126
57 380
9 831 782.12
01/07/2022
4
101
16 705.40
4
241
40 396.42
04/07/2022
4
500
83 380.00
20
500
84 760.00
05/07/2022
46
1 928
335 163.52
06/07/2022
28
1 072
190 226.40
07/07/2022
1
100
17 700.00
13
400
72 080.00
08/07/2022
11
400
70 600.00
4
300
53 400.00
11/07/2022
11
400
70 100.00
3
400
71 112.00
12/07/2022
2
100
17 900.00
13/07/2022
3
200
35 600.00
14
800
145 752.00
14/07/2022
5
400
72 200.00
15/07/2022
10
600
106 398.00
2
100
18 100.00
18/07/2022
7
400
71 840.00
19/07/2022
8
300
53 400.00
2
100
17 900.00
20/07/2022
2
100
17 800.00
3
200
36 100.00
21/07/2022
15
500
91 850.00
22/07/2022
9
300
54 000.00
25/07/2022
4
100
18 190.00
4
239
43 825.43
26/07/2022
14
800
144 600.00
13
561
104 216.97
27/07/2022
12
500
90 550.00
28/07/2022
33
1 900
358 131.00
29/07/2022
23
1 000
193 340.00
01/08/2022
8
200
38 250.00
02/08/2022
8
700
131 537.00
03/08/2022
4
101
18 787.01
2
101
18 986.99
04/08/2022
4
300
57 000.00
05/08/2022
8
601
112 687.50
1
1
190.40
08/08/2022
4
200
37 700.00
09/08/2022
5
200
37 400.00
1
100
18 800.00
10/08/2022
1
100
18 600.00
10
500
94 900.00
11/08/2022
15
1 014
194 454.78
12/08/2022
8
400
75 400.00
2
200
38 100.00
15/08/2022
4
300
56 949.00
16/08/2022
18
600
114 600.00
17/08/2022
1
12
2 256.00
16
850
162 639.00
18/08/2022
11
717
136 860.96
19/08/2022
10
483
93 185.19
22/08/2022
28
800
154 104.00
23/08/2022
8
400
76 000.00
10
500
95 850.00
24/08/2022
7
88
16 544.00
23
1 400
269 206.00
25/08/2022
5
200
39 050.00
26/08/2022
13
500
98 100.00
29/08/2022
28
1 100
208 538.00
30/08/2022
4
200
37 500.00
7
400
76 600.00
31/08/2022
7
200
37 300.00
1
100
18 900.00
01/09/2022
11
500
91 360.00
02/09/2022
11
200
35 900.00
05/09/2022
12
600
106 260.00
2
100
17 800.00
06/09/2022
13
700
120 540.00
07/09/2022
4
100
17 370.00
2
200
35 300.00
08/09/2022
17
400
72 000.00
09/09/2022
4
100
17 900.00
4
200
36 300.00
12/09/2022
2
200
36 700.00
13/09/2022
11
300
54 600.00
4
200
37 100.00
14/09/2022
25
712
125 546.96
8
500
89 940.00
15/09/2022
11
788
138 010.32
16/09/2022
6
201
34 451.40
8
301
52 491.39
19/09/2022
8
300
52 131.00
1
100
17 600.00
20/09/2022
2
100
17 500.00
2
200
35 500.00
21/09/2022
9
300
52 140.00
22/09/2022
13
1 400
239 050.00
1
58
10 208.00
23/09/2022
9
400
67 300.00
26/09/2022
8
400
68 200.00
27/09/2022
4
100
17 200.00
5
300
52 200.00
28/09/2022
9
300
50 739.00
29/09/2022
2
200
33 650.00
7
300
51 300.00
30/09/2022
1
100
16 700.00
4
200
34 100.00
03/10/2022
17
400
67 300.00
5
200
34 100.00
04/10/2022
9
542
94 492.28
05/10/2022
3
200
35 500.00
06/10/2022
5
549
96 075.00
07/10/2022
3
100
17 400.00
3
200
35 300.00
10/10/2022
29
2 500
413 350.00
11/10/2022
2
200
32 100.00
1
100
16 300.00
12/10/2022
1
100
16 400.00
13/10/2022
14
700
111 279.00
3
300
48 000.00
14/10/2022
3
200
32 100.00
13
700
114 002.00
17/10/2022
3
204
33 056.16
10
500
82 000.00
18/10/2022
7
300
49 899.00
11
800
133 960.00
19/10/2022
11
596
98 042.00
3
200
33 300.00
20/10/2022
8
600
98 298.00
14
800
133 000.00
21/10/2022
9
600
97 398.00
24/10/2022
19
500
81 530.00
25/10/2022
32
2 000
311 840.00
26/10/2022
5
400
61 800.00
5
400
62 600.00
27/10/2022
5
300
46 590.00
1
100
15 800.00
28/10/2022
9
400
61 000.00
3
200
31 100.00
31/10/2022
1
100
15 500.00
2
100
15 600.00
01/11/2022
12
400
63 440.00
02/11/2022
5
300
46 500.00
03/11/2022
22
1 301
199 599.42
1
1
154.50
04/11/2022
37
2 600
415 142.00
07/11/2022
16
300
47 340.00
5
300
48 021.00
08/11/2022
4
300
47 499.00
09/11/2022
1
100
15 800.00
10/11/2022
2
100
15 700.00
11
600
97 500.00
11/11/2022
3
200
33 100.00
13
400
67 140.00
14/11/2022
4
200
33 500.00
5
200
33 800.00
15/11/2022
11
1 100
180 422.00
16/11/2022
3
200
32 300.00
17/11/2022
1
100
16 000.00
18/11/2022
2
124
19 987.56
3
200
32 500.00
21/11/2022
6
176
28 381.76
5
300
48 699.00
22/11/2022
7
201
32 463.51
3
201
32 662.50
23/11/2022
2
200
32 300.00
24/11/2022
27
1 300
205 621.00
20
1 100
179 421.00
25/11/2022
4
300
48 600.00
5
300
49 599.00
28/11/2022
6
200
32 100.00
29/11/2022
1
100
16 200.00
8
400
65 452.00
30/11/2022
1
100
16 100.00
2
100
16 400.00
01/12/2022
13
1 000
166 090.00
02/12/2022
1
100
16 300.00
1
100
16 600.00
05/12/2022
4
300
48 900.00
06/12/2022
2
100
16 200.00
07/12/2022
2
100
16 100.00
08/12/2022
1
100
16 000.00
09/12/2022
18
1 200
192 360.00
17
1 100
176 858.00
12/12/2022
28
1 500
238 995.00
21
1 000
159 600.00
13/12/2022
7
500
79 260.00
50
2 100
337 890.00
14/12/2022
11
700
112 602.00
20
1 000
161 550.00
15/12/2022
39
2 700
432 567.00
12
800
129 032.00
16/12/2022
25
1 200
188 940.00
19
1 050
166 015.50
19/12/2022
25
1 100
173 756.00
30
1 600
254 128.00
20/12/2022
41
1 654
261 547.02
22
901
142 835.53
21/12/2022
2
100
15 940.00
34
1 699
271 568.16
22/12/2022
41
2 000
321 540.00
20
1 300
210 080.00
23/12/2022
30
1 600
256 064.00
30
1 300
209 001.00
27/12/2022
9
600
96 498.00
35
1 120
180 499.20
28/12/2022
23
1 400
224 896.00
16
1 200
193 320.00
29/12/2022
56
1 900
302 784.00
38
2 500
400 200.00
30/12/2022
37
2 100
334 110.00
4
400
64 040.00
