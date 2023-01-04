Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:

20,680 shares

2,582,752.55

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,041

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,126

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 54,009 shares for 8,947,722.02

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 57,380 shares for 9,831,782.12

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022:

24,051 shares

1,690,241.27

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,912

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,459

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 94,757 shares for 16,928,070.20

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 72,768 shares for 13,043,283.59

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

3,126,477.80

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1 041 54 009 8 947 722.02 1 126 57 380 9 831 782.12 01/07/2022 4 101 16 705.40 4 241 40 396.42 04/07/2022 4 500 83 380.00 20 500 84 760.00 05/07/2022 46 1 928 335 163.52 06/07/2022 28 1 072 190 226.40 07/07/2022 1 100 17 700.00 13 400 72 080.00 08/07/2022 11 400 70 600.00 4 300 53 400.00 11/07/2022 11 400 70 100.00 3 400 71 112.00 12/07/2022 2 100 17 900.00 13/07/2022 3 200 35 600.00 14 800 145 752.00 14/07/2022 5 400 72 200.00 15/07/2022 10 600 106 398.00 2 100 18 100.00 18/07/2022 7 400 71 840.00 19/07/2022 8 300 53 400.00 2 100 17 900.00 20/07/2022 2 100 17 800.00 3 200 36 100.00 21/07/2022 15 500 91 850.00 22/07/2022 9 300 54 000.00 25/07/2022 4 100 18 190.00 4 239 43 825.43 26/07/2022 14 800 144 600.00 13 561 104 216.97 27/07/2022 12 500 90 550.00 28/07/2022 33 1 900 358 131.00 29/07/2022 23 1 000 193 340.00 01/08/2022 8 200 38 250.00 02/08/2022 8 700 131 537.00 03/08/2022 4 101 18 787.01 2 101 18 986.99 04/08/2022 4 300 57 000.00 05/08/2022 8 601 112 687.50 1 1 190.40 08/08/2022 4 200 37 700.00 09/08/2022 5 200 37 400.00 1 100 18 800.00 10/08/2022 1 100 18 600.00 10 500 94 900.00 11/08/2022 15 1 014 194 454.78 12/08/2022 8 400 75 400.00 2 200 38 100.00 15/08/2022 4 300 56 949.00 16/08/2022 18 600 114 600.00 17/08/2022 1 12 2 256.00 16 850 162 639.00 18/08/2022 11 717 136 860.96 19/08/2022 10 483 93 185.19 22/08/2022 28 800 154 104.00 23/08/2022 8 400 76 000.00 10 500 95 850.00 24/08/2022 7 88 16 544.00 23 1 400 269 206.00 25/08/2022 5 200 39 050.00 26/08/2022 13 500 98 100.00 29/08/2022 28 1 100 208 538.00 30/08/2022 4 200 37 500.00 7 400 76 600.00 31/08/2022 7 200 37 300.00 1 100 18 900.00 01/09/2022 11 500 91 360.00 02/09/2022 11 200 35 900.00 05/09/2022 12 600 106 260.00 2 100 17 800.00 06/09/2022 13 700 120 540.00 07/09/2022 4 100 17 370.00 2 200 35 300.00 08/09/2022 17 400 72 000.00 09/09/2022 4 100 17 900.00 4 200 36 300.00 12/09/2022 2 200 36 700.00 13/09/2022 11 300 54 600.00 4 200 37 100.00 14/09/2022 25 712 125 546.96 8 500 89 940.00 15/09/2022 11 788 138 010.32 16/09/2022 6 201 34 451.40 8 301 52 491.39 19/09/2022 8 300 52 131.00 1 100 17 600.00 20/09/2022 2 100 17 500.00 2 200 35 500.00 21/09/2022 9 300 52 140.00 22/09/2022 13 1 400 239 050.00 1 58 10 208.00 23/09/2022 9 400 67 300.00 26/09/2022 8 400 68 200.00 27/09/2022 4 100 17 200.00 5 300 52 200.00 28/09/2022 9 300 50 739.00 29/09/2022 2 200 33 650.00 7 300 51 300.00 30/09/2022 1 100 16 700.00 4 200 34 100.00 03/10/2022 17 400 67 300.00 5 200 34 100.00 04/10/2022 9 542 94 492.28 05/10/2022 3 200 35 500.00 06/10/2022 5 549 96 075.00 07/10/2022 3 100 17 400.00 3 200 35 300.00 10/10/2022 29 2 500 413 350.00 11/10/2022 2 200 32 100.00 1 100 16 300.00 12/10/2022 1 100 16 400.00 13/10/2022 14 700 111 279.00 3 300 48 000.00 14/10/2022 3 200 32 100.00 13 700 114 002.00 17/10/2022 3 204 33 056.16 10 500 82 000.00 18/10/2022 7 300 49 899.00 11 800 133 960.00 19/10/2022 11 596 98 042.00 3 200 33 300.00 20/10/2022 8 600 98 298.00 14 800 133 000.00 21/10/2022 9 600 97 398.00 24/10/2022 19 500 81 530.00 25/10/2022 32 2 000 311 840.00 26/10/2022 5 400 61 800.00 5 400 62 600.00 27/10/2022 5 300 46 590.00 1 100 15 800.00 28/10/2022 9 400 61 000.00 3 200 31 100.00 31/10/2022 1 100 15 500.00 2 100 15 600.00 01/11/2022 12 400 63 440.00 02/11/2022 5 300 46 500.00 03/11/2022 22 1 301 199 599.42 1 1 154.50 04/11/2022 37 2 600 415 142.00 07/11/2022 16 300 47 340.00 5 300 48 021.00 08/11/2022 4 300 47 499.00 09/11/2022 1 100 15 800.00 10/11/2022 2 100 15 700.00 11 600 97 500.00 11/11/2022 3 200 33 100.00 13 400 67 140.00 14/11/2022 4 200 33 500.00 5 200 33 800.00 15/11/2022 11 1 100 180 422.00 16/11/2022 3 200 32 300.00 17/11/2022 1 100 16 000.00 18/11/2022 2 124 19 987.56 3 200 32 500.00 21/11/2022 6 176 28 381.76 5 300 48 699.00 22/11/2022 7 201 32 463.51 3 201 32 662.50 23/11/2022 2 200 32 300.00 24/11/2022 27 1 300 205 621.00 20 1 100 179 421.00 25/11/2022 4 300 48 600.00 5 300 49 599.00 28/11/2022 6 200 32 100.00 29/11/2022 1 100 16 200.00 8 400 65 452.00 30/11/2022 1 100 16 100.00 2 100 16 400.00 01/12/2022 13 1 000 166 090.00 02/12/2022 1 100 16 300.00 1 100 16 600.00 05/12/2022 4 300 48 900.00 06/12/2022 2 100 16 200.00 07/12/2022 2 100 16 100.00 08/12/2022 1 100 16 000.00 09/12/2022 18 1 200 192 360.00 17 1 100 176 858.00 12/12/2022 28 1 500 238 995.00 21 1 000 159 600.00 13/12/2022 7 500 79 260.00 50 2 100 337 890.00 14/12/2022 11 700 112 602.00 20 1 000 161 550.00 15/12/2022 39 2 700 432 567.00 12 800 129 032.00 16/12/2022 25 1 200 188 940.00 19 1 050 166 015.50 19/12/2022 25 1 100 173 756.00 30 1 600 254 128.00 20/12/2022 41 1 654 261 547.02 22 901 142 835.53 21/12/2022 2 100 15 940.00 34 1 699 271 568.16 22/12/2022 41 2 000 321 540.00 20 1 300 210 080.00 23/12/2022 30 1 600 256 064.00 30 1 300 209 001.00 27/12/2022 9 600 96 498.00 35 1 120 180 499.20 28/12/2022 23 1 400 224 896.00 16 1 200 193 320.00 29/12/2022 56 1 900 302 784.00 38 2 500 400 200.00 30/12/2022 37 2 100 334 110.00 4 400 64 040.00

