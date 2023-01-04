Wiicare Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is excited to welcome Wiicare as its newest member. Wiicare, a consolidation of Wipak and Winpak organizations, is a manufacturer of healthcare packaging materials, including medical device, pharmaceutical, and sterile barrier packaging.

"We are pleased to welcome Wiicare as a new member," said Peylina Chu, Director of HPRC. "They are actively working towards circular solutions in their packaging materials, including the inclusion of recycled content across their product lines. Additionally, their corporate strategy is firmly centered on sustainability and waste reduction, aligning themselves exceptionally well with HPRC's mission and vision of enabling plastic recycling solutions in healthcare."

Wiicare's sustainability-focused efforts include sourcing less energy-intensive feedstock; minimizing the use of raw materials; recycling waste; and powering their operations with green energy sources. Their aspiration is to become the first carbon neutral flexible packaging company in the world.

"As a company, we are committed to sustainability and developing sustainable products," said Juho Korkala, Global Product Manager for Medical Device Industry at Wiicare. "With healthcare plastics becoming a growing sustainability topic, we aim to significantly contribute to the circularity of our healthcare packaging products. We hope to do this through innovation, collaboration, and tangible projects with like-minded and committed organizations such as HPRC."

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics; a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport; and focused outreach and engagement with recyclers.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About Wiicare

Wipak's and Winpak's healthcare businesses are now known as Wiicare. Wiicare's healthcare packaging solutions help global pharmaceutical, medical, and healthcare facility customers who expect a consistent and reliable worldwide supply of premium packaging materials. Tailored local customer and technical services are provided through a strategic network of production facilities and innovation centers across the globe, thus ensuring superior and comprehensive solutions, optimized manufacturing and supply chain which guarantees equivalent quality standards for both medical and pharma products. Wipak and Winpak are both part of a global Wihuri Packaging group with eleven manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia, and twelve manufacturing facilities in North America and Mexico.

Learn more about Wiicare at www.wiicare.com

