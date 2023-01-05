Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Frankfurt
04.01.23
08:04 Uhr
78,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,0077,5004.01.
76,5077,0004.01.
ACCESSWIRE
05.01.2023 | 00:38
Workiva: ESG Talk: Introducing Season Two

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Press release picture

Season Two: Taking Perspective ft. Mandi McReynolds, Workiva

To kick off the second season of ESG Talk, host Mandi McReynolds explores the show's theme for the year-perspective and the diversity of thought shaping ESG. According to Mandi, a new perspective can be an obstacle or an opportunity. Which will you choose?

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: http://threeblpro.prod.acquia-sites.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734027/ESG-Talk-Introducing-Season-Two

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.