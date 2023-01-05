Workiva: ESG Talk: Introducing Season Two

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Workiva

Season Two: Taking Perspective ft. Mandi McReynolds, Workiva

To kick off the second season of ESG Talk, host Mandi McReynolds explores the show's theme for the year-perspective and the diversity of thought shaping ESG. According to Mandi, a new perspective can be an obstacle or an opportunity. Which will you choose?

