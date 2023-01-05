

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) consumer health unit Kenvue Inc. said it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its initial public offering of its common stock.



The number of shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined.



Kenvue plans to apply to list its shares of common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'KVUE'.



Upon completion of this offering, Johnson & Johnson will continue to own at least 80.1% of the voting power of shares of common stock eligible to vote in the election of our directors.



