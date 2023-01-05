Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Warum man gerade auf dieses Pferd setzen kann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.01.2023 | 04:30
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: China, Philippines vow further cooperation for new chapter in bilateral relations

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China and the Philippines on Wednesday vowed to promote their comprehensive strategic cooperation, with cooperation documents being signed in various areas such as the Belt and Road cooperation, agriculture and fisheries, infrastructure, finance, customs, e-commerce and tourism.