The first reusable, Water Gradient lens for astigmatic contact lens wearers

Reusable toric market is greater than $1.2B and growing 1

Commercially available in the U.S. and Europe beginning in early 2023

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced plans to launch TOTAL30 for Astigmatism, the first-and-only reusable contact lens with Water Gradient material for astigmatic contact lens wearers.

Studies show that comfort plays a critical role in the lens-wearing experience and brand loyalty of contact lens wearers.2 Using Alcon's proprietary Water Gradient material first introduced with DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses, TOTAL30 delivers a premium wearing experience for reusable contact lens wearers.

"Given astigmatic contact lens wearers are more likely to experience dryness and discomfort, we designed TOTAL30 for Astigmatism to bring reusable astigmatic lens wearers total comfort3 and proven stability3,4 for exceptional lens performance," said Ian Bell, President of Global Business Innovation at Alcon. "These lenses are uniquely designed for reusable patients with demanding needs and offer Eye Care Professionals Alcon's latest innovation to attract contact lens wearers."

The market for reusable lenses that correct for astigmatism is currently $1.2 billion and growing.1 Since more patients with astigmatism wear reusable contact lenses, the availability of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism not only provides Alcon an opportunity to gain market share but can also bring exceptional comfort to the lens-wearing experience of these astigmatic lens wearers.

TOTAL30 for Astigmatism is made with Water Gradient lens material enabling a gradual increase to nearly 100% water at the outermost surface so that nothing touches the eye but a gentle cushion of moisture.5,6 In addition, TOTAL30 features two other proprietary technologies from Alcon:

The reusable, Water Gradient design of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism features biomimetic CELLIGENT Technology. CELLIGENT helps resist bacteria and lipid deposits for a clean lens all month long. 4,8-11

The PRECISION BALANCE 8|4 lens design provides the on-eye stability astigmatic contact lens wearers need for exceptionally clear and stable vision.3

"TOTAL30 has been my go-to lens for patients who prefer reusable lenses. Now, I can offer the same month-long, premium wearing experience to astigmatic patients with TOTAL30 for Astigmatism,"said Danny P. Mathew, O.D., Eyeworks, Texas.* "While many reusable contact lens wearers think some discomfort is the norm, reusable toric lens wearers can now experience the excellent comfort of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism." 3,7

This is the third lens Alcon has introduced over the past 24 months for the fast-growing toric lens category, including two daily disposable lenses: DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism and PRECISION1 for Astigmatism.

TOTAL30 for Astigmatism will be broadly available in the U.S. and Europe beginning in early 2023 and the rollout will expand to more global markets throughout the year.

Rx only. Please see product instructions for full wear, care and safety information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "target," "assume," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

*Dr. Mathew is a paid Alcon consultant.

References

Internal calculations; Alcon data on file, 2022. Schnider C, Wales M, Canavan K. Evaluating monthly replacement CL patient satisfaction. Optom Vis Sci. 2016;92:E-abstract 165105. In a clinical study wherein patients (n=66) used AOSEPT® solution for nightly cleaning, disinfecting, and storing; Alcon data on file, 2021. Montaquila S, Gustafson B, Whaley S, Subramanian V. Clinical performance evaluation of lehfilcon A monthly replacement, silicone hydrogel toric contact lenses. Optom Vis Sci. 2021;98:E-abstract 215050. In vitro analysis of lens oxygen permeability, water content, and surface imaging; Alcon data on file, 2021. In vitro analysis of lehfilcon A contact lenses outermost surface softness and correlation with water content; Alcon data on file, 2021. In a clinical trial to evaluate stability of axis orientation of DAILIES TOTAL1® for Astigmatism lenses where n=47; Alcon data on file, 2020. Ishihara K, Fukazawa K, Sharma V, Liang S, et al. Antifouling silicone hydrogel contact lenses with a bioinspired 2-methacryloyloxyethyl phosphorylcholine polymer surface. ACS Omega. 2021;6:7058-7067. Harris V, Pifer R, Shannon P, Crary M. Low in vitro Pseudomonas aerunginosa adhesion to lehfilcon A contact lenses. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2022;63:541. Pifer R, Harris V, Crary M, Shannon P. Low in vitro Serratia marcescens adhesion to lehfilcon A contact lenses. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2022;63:541. In vitro evaluation of lipid deposition for lehfilcon A and commercial lenses using 3D confocal imaging; Alcon data on file, 2021.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005821/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Daniel Cravens

Allen Trang

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com

Media Relations

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 551 8057 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com