FiberSmart is Genomic Vision's Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered and fully integrated software automating genomic analysis

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, today announced that its new integrated software FiberSmart has been successfully tested and validated by AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), and the Fritz Lipmann Institute, Germany for the analysis of Replicating Combing Assay (RCA).

FiberSmart is an innovative, AI-based suite aimed at automating the detection and quantification of fluorescent signals on combed DNA molecules. Hundreds of thousands of RCA signals are automatically analyzed and rapidly compared while the end-user enjoys a seamless experience. The RCA is Genomic Vision's proprietary method for the direct visualization of DNA replication kinetics at the single molecule level. FiberSmart has a simple and user-friendly interface, allowing users to quickly analyze DNA replication signals, deducing kinetics.

RCA is the first assay to be analyzed and automated with the FiberSmart software. It leverages state-of-the-art AI methods to visualize, detect and analyze DNA replication kinetics up to three times more accurately and up to ten times faster than Genomic Vision's existing software solutions.

Aaron Bensimon, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Vision, commented: The successful beta testing of FiberSmart for the analysis of DNA replication kinetics is an important milestone for all our partners who can now perform faster and more accurate analysis using the RCA with a seamless experience. Along with RCA, our proprietary DNA combing technique has multiple potential applications, and we look forward to expanding FiberSmart's capabilities to empower our users to perform faster more accurate analyses.

Helmut Pospiech, Ph.D., Senior Research Fellow at Fritz Lipmann Institute, commented: "FiberSmart sets new standards in the analysis and quantification of Replication Combing Assays as it offers automated recognition of DNA structures, as well as ease and speed of use."

The software is compatible with Genomic Vision's suite of scanners FiberVision and FiberVision-S. FiberSmart for the RCA application will be launched in the coming weeks.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC® Mid Small and CAC® All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

