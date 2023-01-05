Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, mnemonic: BALYO, PEA-PME eligible), a technology leader in the design of innovative robotic solutions for industrial forklifts, announces that they have been selected by the Behr Paint Company to equip four additional distribution centers across the USA. Over the course of 2023, BALYO will deploy a fleet of "REACHY" robots at each facility to automate storage and retrieval operations.

Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Chile. To keep an optimized storage space and reduce operating costs of the USA distribution centers, Behr chose BALYO, a pioneer in driverless forklifts.

BALYO robots not only automate operations, but also improve safety and reduce the damage often associated with the manual handling of goods. BALYO's innovations transform standard industrial forklifts so that they can work autonomously. Using SLAM navigation and LiDAR, along with a host of other sensors.

Specifically designed to operate in very tight aisle widths and space constraints at high elevations such as narrow aisles and minimal pallet spacing in racks REACHY robots offer a high level of accuracy, throughput and safety, meeting the high expectations set out by Behr. The simplicity of use and ease of deployment have been also decisive in Behr's decision to extend its fleet.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, said: We are very excited to convert new sites for Behr after a 1st successful project over 2022 and proud to pursue our journey with such a prestigious brand as Behr. We engaged collaboratively with Behr at the first site in Dallas with 3 robots coping with extreme space conditions and will now engage with 4 new facilities with 12 of our "Gen2" reach robots. All four sites will be operational in 2023. This renewed trust through this extensive rollout across the Behr network is a fundamental proof of the many advances made by BALYO in recent years, in terms of performance, ease of use, flexibility and the fast deployment speed of our robots and technologies. The robotization of logistics flows for high-bay storage remains an untapped challenge facing manufacturers and logisticians and BALYO is perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand".

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.8 million in 2021. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

