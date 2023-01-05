InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 05

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / The Company announces that on 04 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 04 January 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,696 Lowest price paid per share: £ 48.3100 Highest price paid per share: £ 48.5000 Average price paid per share: £ 48.4350

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.



Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,581,042 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).



A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.



Enquiries to:



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:



Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: 4,696 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 04 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 4,696 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 48.5000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 48.3100 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 48.4350

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 04/01/2023 12:52:25 GMT 171 48.3500 XLON 686615626282960 04/01/2023 12:58:55 GMT 75 48.4000 XLON 686615626283479 04/01/2023 13:00:29 GMT 82 48.4100 XLON 686615626283599 04/01/2023 13:01:57 GMT 3 48.3800 XLON 686615626283715 04/01/2023 13:01:57 GMT 5 48.3800 XLON 686615626283717 04/01/2023 13:01:57 GMT 58 48.3800 XLON 686615626283716 04/01/2023 13:05:47 GMT 103 48.3700 XLON 686615626284083 04/01/2023 13:09:35 GMT 82 48.3900 XLON 686615626284383 04/01/2023 13:12:32 GMT 12 48.4400 XLON 686615626284566 04/01/2023 13:12:32 GMT 116 48.4400 XLON 686615626284567 04/01/2023 13:18:19 GMT 92 48.4200 XLON 686615626284960 04/01/2023 13:20:36 GMT 69 48.4300 XLON 686615626285180 04/01/2023 13:23:25 GMT 64 48.4600 XLON 686615626285491 04/01/2023 13:32:22 GMT 181 48.4800 XLON 686615626286222 04/01/2023 13:32:27 GMT 14 48.4600 XLON 686615626286252 04/01/2023 13:32:27 GMT 56 48.4600 XLON 686615626286251 04/01/2023 13:34:57 GMT 28 48.4900 XLON 686615626286594 04/01/2023 13:35:11 GMT 12 48.4900 XLON 686615626286633 04/01/2023 13:35:11 GMT 37 48.4900 XLON 686615626286625 04/01/2023 13:35:11 GMT 58 48.4900 XLON 686615626286632 04/01/2023 13:35:11 GMT 125 48.4900 XLON 686615626286624 04/01/2023 13:51:27 GMT 3 48.5000 XLON 686615626287950 04/01/2023 13:51:27 GMT 100 48.5000 XLON 686615626287951 04/01/2023 13:54:57 GMT 23 48.5000 XLON 686615626288240 04/01/2023 13:55:34 GMT 21 48.5000 XLON 686615626288286 04/01/2023 13:55:34 GMT 23 48.5000 XLON 686615626288294 04/01/2023 13:55:34 GMT 60 48.5000 XLON 686615626288287 04/01/2023 13:55:34 GMT 68 48.5000 XLON 686615626288293 04/01/2023 13:55:34 GMT 90 48.5000 XLON 686615626288292 04/01/2023 13:55:50 GMT 67 48.4800 XLON 686615626288314 04/01/2023 13:55:50 GMT 77 48.4800 XLON 686615626288312 04/01/2023 13:55:50 GMT 125 48.4800 XLON 686615626288313 04/01/2023 14:02:02 GMT 67 48.5000 XLON 686615626289028 04/01/2023 14:02:02 GMT 67 48.5000 XLON 686615626289029 04/01/2023 14:02:02 GMT 72 48.5000 XLON 686615626289030 04/01/2023 14:02:22 GMT 60 48.4900 XLON 686615626289063 04/01/2023 14:06:27 GMT 88 48.4200 XLON 686615626289438 04/01/2023 14:07:57 GMT 81 48.4100 XLON 686615626289587 04/01/2023 14:10:27 GMT 58 48.4200 XLON 686615626289824 04/01/2023 14:13:30 GMT 8 48.3800 XLON 686615626290045 04/01/2023 14:15:16 GMT 153 48.4100 XLON 686615626290236 04/01/2023 14:16:30 GMT 100 48.3900 XLON 686615626290395 04/01/2023 14:18:27 GMT 12 48.3800 XLON 686615626290641 04/01/2023 14:18:27 GMT 46 48.3800 XLON 686615626290642 04/01/2023 14:19:15 GMT 61 48.3800 XLON 686615626290703 04/01/2023 14:23:08 GMT 150 48.3500 XLON 686615626291027 04/01/2023 14:23:43 GMT 76 48.3200 XLON 686615626291136 04/01/2023 14:24:27 GMT 9 48.3100 XLON 686615626291218 04/01/2023 14:28:39 GMT 29 48.3700 XLON 686615626291907 04/01/2023 14:30:18 GMT 31 48.4300 XLON 686615626292491 04/01/2023 14:30:18 GMT 31 48.4300 XLON 686615626292492 04/01/2023 14:30:26 GMT 14 48.4300 XLON 686615626292524 04/01/2023 14:30:26 GMT 46 48.4300 XLON 686615626292523 04/01/2023 14:30:32 GMT 153 48.3900 XLON 686615626292563 04/01/2023 14:30:32 GMT 29 48.4100 XLON 686615626292557 04/01/2023 14:30:32 GMT 68 48.4100 XLON 686615626292555 04/01/2023 14:30:32 GMT 68 48.4100 XLON 686615626292556 04/01/2023 14:30:47 GMT 160 48.4100 XLON 686615626292700 04/01/2023 14:31:22 GMT 83 48.4300 XLON 686615626292996 04/01/2023 14:31:30 GMT 6 48.4000 XLON 686615626293039 04/01/2023 14:31:30 GMT 79 48.4000 XLON 686615626293040 04/01/2023 14:33:22 GMT 11 48.4100 XLON 686615626293560 04/01/2023 14:33:22 GMT 46 48.4100 XLON 686615626293559 04/01/2023 14:33:35 GMT 140 48.4000 XLON 686615626293596 04/01/2023 14:34:54 GMT 115 48.4700 XLON 686615626294004 04/01/2023 14:34:54 GMT 164 48.4700 XLON 686615626293995 04/01/2023 14:35:12 GMT 74 48.5000 XLON 686615626294168 04/01/2023 14:35:27 GMT 56 48.5000 XLON 686615626294274 04/01/2023 15:00:01 GMT 85 48.5000 XLON 686615626299230

