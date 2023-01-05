ToYou and Tabby join forces, raising the bar in customer experience and online delivery

ToYou launches ToYou Pay Later powered by Tabby, unlocking new potential for the platform and its users

The Saudi super app enters the BNPL market in Saudi Arabia that is expected to have grown 81.2%, reaching $636.7 million in 2022

that is expected to have grown 81.2%, reaching in 2022 Partnership with Tabby further increases ToYou's offering to its ever-expanding userbase

With its latest move, ToYou demonstrates it is in tune with the needs of the customers and retains its innovation first status in the delivery and on-demand space

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's delivery super app, ToYou, has joined forces with the shopping and payments app, Tabby, to launch ToYou Pay Later powered by Tabby. The innovative new service is set to catapult customer experience to new levels and open doors to untapped potential for a platform already on the ascendency.





In the space of just three years, ToYou has become a leading contender in Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing m-commerce delivery and on-demand services space, recording triple-digit growth in GMV, increased improvement across operational performance and expanding its services and offerings into 56 cities across the kingdom. An ecosystem on one platform, the ToYou App integrates M-commerce, logistics and on-demand services, connecting thousands of merchants with millions of users, and delivering anything and everything, fulfilling multiple requests at the touch of a button.

Such is the appetite for its services, ToYou has travelled record breaking distances delivering groceries, restaurant orders, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and more to a growing number of doorsteps across the kingdom. Now, as the platform anticipates future demand, the launch of ToYou Pay Later promises to offer customers an enhanced experience with a new and convenient way to pay.

Tabby enables users to buy as many times as they want from ToYou, with a single bill at the end of the month without interest or fees. Tabby adds ToYou to an existing line up of top brands including noon, Bloomingdale's, Adidas, and SHEIN, to name a few.

In addition to offering flexible and interest-free payment options to customers, Tabby appeals to companies, delivering average increases of more than 30% in order values, 18% in conversion rates, and 40% in repeat purchasing. Raising more than $275 million in funding to date, Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and now Egypt, with millions of active users and more than 10,000 global brands and small businesses onboard.

For ToYou's CCO, Ziyad Al-Ajlan, the new partnership with Tabby is just the beginning of an evolving relationship between two dominant players. "ToYou has earned a leading position in the delivery space through constant innovation and a deep understanding of customer needs and market dynamics. In the BNPL arena, the same can be said for Tabby," explains the CCO. "Together, we are a powerful force on the fintech landscape, and our users can expect great things to come."

Tabby's CEO and Co-founder, Hosam Arab, said: "ToYou provides an important service to households in the Kingdom and we're proud to empower their customers further with payment options that provide flexibility with no interest or fees."

As the two companies continue to disrupt the market with innovative solutions, Ziyad Al-Ajlan points to the synergies that make the ToYou-Tabby partnership a logical next step. "We are both innovators and leaders in our fields, and we share a common desire to truly transform customer experience," he says. "Crucially, we are strong believers in the power of technology to solve real-world problems - and enrich the lives of our customers and our latest partnership does precisely that."

ToYou's decision to partner with Tabby comes against a backdrop of growth in the BNPL market. According to one survey, buy-now-pay-later payments in Saudi Arabia is expected to have grown 81.2%, reaching $636.7 million by the end of 2022. The report also predicts that BNPL payment adoption will record a CAGR of 42.4% between 2022 and 2028, with BNPL gross merchandise value in the country reaching almost $5.3 billion by the end of the forecast period, up from $351.3 million in 2021.

About ToYou: ToYou is a Saudi-based super app that connects users with merchants across the kingdom. From groceries and restaurant deliveries to passenger transportation and courier services, the platform enables consumers to find anything, buy anything, and have anything delivered through a single app. ToYou integrates M-commerce, logistics, and a full-scope chat system all in one platform, delivering a seamless experience backed by strong logistics and cutting-edge technology. From consumers to companies, ToYou brings a world of opportunities to everyone, reviving businesses, creating job opportunities, and catering to people's everyday needs. ToYou is available on Apple Store, Google Play and Huawei's App Gallery.

About Tabby: Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over three million active users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money. Over 10,000 global brands and small businesses use Tabby's technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Kuwait, and has raised more than $275 million in funding from leading global and regional investors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977185/ToYou_Tabby.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toyou-and-tabby-join-forces-raising-the-bar-in-customer-experience-and-online-delivery-301713465.html