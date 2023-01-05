Aquis Stock Exchange: Application Announcement - Quetzal Capital Plc (updated)

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application Announcement (updated)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Quetzal Capital Plc (to be renamed Tap Global Group Plc) ("Company") APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office: 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR. Principal Business address: Madison Building, Midtown, Queensway, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA. DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Existing (resigning conditional on re-admission) Fungai Ndoro (Executive Director) Anthony ("Tony") James Quirke (Finance Director) Existing (remaining on re-admission) John Edward Taylor (Non-Executive Chairman) Proposed David Aaron Carr (Chief Executive Officer) Arsen Torosian (Chief Strategy Officer) Desmond Andrew Hellicar-Bowman (Non-Executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Financials DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Tap Global is an innovative and fully integrated provider of crypto settlement and fiat banking. A single regulatory registration provides Tap Global customers with access to several major crypto exchanges through Tap Global's app, allowing them to purchase up to 15 crypto assets and store them directly in the customer's wallet. The wallet can also store fiat currency denominated in Sterling, Euros and/or USUSD. Tap Global also offers full fiat banking for both B2B and B2C and crypto services to its customers. Through a single regulatory portal, Tap Global's customers can access several major crypto exchanges and, using the Company's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers are able to benefit from best execution and pricing in real time. This allows Tap Global to offer competitive pricing for trades and instant crypto or cash settlement. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Peterhouse Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 693,409,624 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): Approximately 33% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Pre Post Chris Akers 24.1% 5.95% Monecor (London) Ltd Trading as ETX Capital 8.6% N/A Arsen Torosian N/A 56.14%

On or around 10 January 2023

https://www.tap.global/gb-en

16 December 2022

