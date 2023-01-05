Das Instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2023

The instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2023



Das Instrument 18U1 CA9106243038 UNITED HUNTER OIL+GAS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2023

The instrument 18U1 CA9106243038 UNITED HUNTER OIL+GAS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2023

