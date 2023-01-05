Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
WKN: A14XKR ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol: 6TF 
Frankfurt
04.01.23
11:44 Uhr
16,220 Euro
+0,380
+2,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.01.2023 | 08:48
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Year-end report 2022

BORAS, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its Year-end report for 2022 on Friday 20 January 2023 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a conference call at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Year-end report published

08.15 - Conference call with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel who will present the Year-end report. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the conference call online go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the conference call, please click on the Zoom link below or dial in using the number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85739846592

SE: +46 (0)8 4468 2488

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel,
CFO and Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3693162/1763630.pdf

Press release PDF

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tf-bank-ab-publ-invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-year-end-report-2022-301714257.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
