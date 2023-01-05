

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs Plc (GRG.L), a British bakery chain, said in an update on Thursday that it reported a rise in total sales for full-year, amidst a strong growth in digital and early evening sales.



For the fiscal 2022, the UK-based firm recorded total sales of 1.513 billion pounds, compared with 1.230 billion pounds a year ago. Like-for-like sales were 17.8 percent higher than that reported in 2021.



The fourth quarter like-for-like sales grew by 18.2 percent, reflecting good sales during Christmas season.



During 2022, the chain opened 186 new shops and closed 39, growing the estate to 2,328 shops as of December 31, 2022.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Greggs expects to open around 150 net new stores.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GREGGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de