Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
GlobeNewswire
05.01.2023 | 08:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) is updated (12/23)

On October 24, 2022, the shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ)
("the Company") were given observation status on the grounds that Västerport
Holding AB ("Västerport") had disclosed its intention to submit a mandatory bid
to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On November 8, 2022, Västerport disclosed a mandatory bid for the shares in the
Company. 

On December 21, 2022, Västerport issued a press release with information that
Västerport had achieved control of approximately 99 percent of the shares in
the Company. The press release also stated that Västerport intended to commence
a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

On December 23, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application
from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ)
(TORSAB, ISIN code SE0013914249, order book ID 105564). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.