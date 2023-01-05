Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) is updated (12/23)

On October 24, 2022, the shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) ("the Company") were given observation status on the grounds that Västerport Holding AB ("Västerport") had disclosed its intention to submit a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. On November 8, 2022, Västerport disclosed a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On December 21, 2022, Västerport issued a press release with information that Västerport had achieved control of approximately 99 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Västerport intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On December 23, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) (TORSAB, ISIN code SE0013914249, order book ID 105564). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.