Tinexta's binding agreement to acquire an initial 20% stake in Defence Tech Holding (DTH) will provide a significant presence in a new client vertical (government/defence) for its Cyber Security business unit. DTH's major assets include proprietary technology in an industry with a high security requirement, and ownership of authorisation centres to uphold Italy's national security protocol, implying strong barriers to entry.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
TINEXTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de