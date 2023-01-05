DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Jan-2023

5 January 2023

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 January 2023 for the following Directors at 72.021 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:

Name of Position Number of Shares purchased on 4 Total cumulative disclosable interest held Director January 2023 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 27,769 444,297 Sara Akbar Non-executive 6,942 75,161 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 6,942 84,979,097 Director Matthias Non-executive 6,942 75,161 Bichsel Director David Davies Non-executive 6,942 96,509 Director Francesca di Non-executive 6,942 67,737 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

