Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Xetra
05.01.23
10:30 Uhr
214,85 Euro
-1,30
-0,60 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
214,55214,6510:46
214,55214,7010:46
PR Newswire
05.01.2023 | 10:06
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Planon partners with Microsoft to extend its cloud offering and joins Microsoft's Azure Marketplace

- Expansion of Planon's cloud offering to include Microsoft Azure provides clients freedom of choice

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading global provider of smart sustainable building management software, and Microsoft today announce the addition of Microsoft Azure to Planon's cloud platform. Existing and new customers of Planon's integrated real estate and facility management software solutions (IWMS) now have the opportunity to choose the cloud technology that fits their business best. In addition, Planon will use Microsoft Azure Marketplace to showcase some of its most popular software products. In the first instance, this will include Planon IWMS as well as Planon Workplace Edition and Planon Workplace Insights. Later this will be extended to other Planon software solutions.

Henk Laracker, Chief Technology Officer at Planon commented, "We are proud to advance our collaboration with Microsoft and join its partner ecosystem. By adding Microsoft Azure as an alternative to our current cloud technology offering for our Planon Platform, we can provide our clients the flexibility to choose their preferred cloud vendor, based on their internal (IT) preferences. Moreover, being firm advocates of the open platform approach ourselves, we are convinced that joining the Microsoft Azure Marketplace will provide customers with an easy to implement, secure and scalable integration of our smart sustainable software solutions."

Hermien Roebersen, Global Partner Solutions Lead at Microsoft said, "We're delighted to welcome Planon to our Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. It's great to see that Planon's customers now have access to our Microsoft Azure Cloud Services and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The expansion of our partnership means that we can deliver even more options to the customers to better support them in their needs."

Irrespectively of their choice of platform, Planon clients can continue benefitting from all the advantages of the fully automated Planon Cloud infrastructure, including, but not limited to, economies of scale, more sustainable IT operations, upgrade control and full compliance with security and privacy regulations.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/planon-partners-with-microsoft-to-extend-its-cloud-offering-and-joins-microsofts-azure-marketplace-301713618.html

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.