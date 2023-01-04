Anzeige
04.01.2023
Cegedim SA: Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d'Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

  • 14,186 shares

-        € 39,036.02

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 588
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 29,215 shares for € 494,981.52
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 25,900 shares for € 431,348.79

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

  • 10,871 shares

-        € 102,668.75

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 510
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 421
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,040 shares for € 416,738.04
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,755 shares for € 442,274.69
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 0 shares

-        € 250,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume
in EUR		 Number of executionsNumber of
shares		Traded volume
in EUR
TOTAL58829,215494,981.52 44725,900431,348.79
01/07/2022--- 93507,847.00
04/07/20224751,690.50 41012,302.80
05/07/202271834,036.98 2245.16
06/07/20221122.55 4902,034.00
07/07/2022114018,998.44 1122.75
08/07/202221012,242.20 1122.30
11/07/202251443,147.84 11002,200.00
12/07/20221491,041.25 ---
13/07/20223511,096.50 1121.50
14/07/202242004,216.00 1242.80
15/07/20222511,071.00 41873,977.49
19/07/202252505,320.00 1621,326.80
20/07/202221002,095.00 ---
21/07/202242014,247.13 92715,785.85
22/07/202231573,275.02 15106.00
25/07/20221121.15 51964,165.00
26/07/20222511,066.41 229622.05
27/07/20221121.05 41012,141.20
28/07/20222931,935.33 4921,968.80
29/07/202252004,110.00 41002,080.00
01/08/202231012,090.70 83016,381.20
02/08/202291513,110.60 1120.80
03/08/20222501,020.00 ---
04/08/202241002,015.00 ---
08/08/202231503,004.50 220412.00
09/08/2022150990.00 ---
10/08/20224971,940.00 92014,080.30
11/08/202225100.15 21012,060.40
12/08/202231002,010.00 63006,180.00
15/08/2022--- 51002,100.00
16/08/202241513,113.62 61012,121.00
17/08/202232014,170.75 133557,476.30
18/08/202221002,070.00 340840.00
19/08/20221252110,638.82 338794.20
22/08/202211002,000.00 ---
23/08/202252004,010.00 124487.20
24/08/202232715,411.87 72625,279.30
25/08/202231022,040.00 144218,689.44
26/08/20221284917,115.84 ---
29/08/202242003,980.00 ---
30/08/2022--- 4731,481.90
31/08/202231072,129.30 92615,259.15
01/09/2022851510,099.15 61513,035.10
05/09/2022560011,634.00 ---
06/09/2022--- 1372814,283.36
07/09/202223005,835.00 ---
08/09/202241713,332.79 54007,900.00
12/09/2022--- 1677415,874.74
13/09/202251282,648.32 1364313,509.43
14/09/202264529,397.08 ---
15/09/20221182016,613.20 1242.00


 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume
in EUR		 Number of executionsNumber of
shares		Traded volume
in EUR
TOTAL58829,215494,981.52 44725,900431,348.79
16/09/202231202,400.00 ---
19/09/20221353010,414.50 ---
20/09/2022--- 1801,568.00
21/09/2022251,78129,190.59 1117.30
22/09/202264906,992.30 ---
23/09/202221001,400.00 53004,290.00
26/09/202274005,632.00 11001,460.00
28/09/202232012,763.75 593113,285.37
29/09/202253004,236.00 22002,920.00
30/09/20221114.20 41612,286.20
03/10/202211001,420.00 1114.30
04/10/20221114.10 71,06215,335.28
05/10/202264506,457.50 1114.80
06/10/2022122012,854.20 151,53023,057.10
07/10/2022181,14117,423.07 84016,283.67
10/10/20221671911,058.22 21342,103.80
11/10/2022142734,212.39 ---
12/10/2022122613,972.42 1115.30
13/10/202253314,928.59 3711,079.20
14/10/202241021,530.00 172,13633,236.16
17/10/202221332,101.40 52714,417.30
18/10/2022--- 54797,893.92
19/10/2022972111,809.98 1116.60
20/10/202221201,944.00 96019,922.51
21/10/202255408,877.60 1116.70
24/10/20221086714,019.39 32123,540.40
25/10/202211201,920.00 1116.30
26/10/2022--- 1116.20
27/10/202231712,713.77 1116.02
28/10/202273104,839.10 ---
31/10/202211201,848.00 2694.20
01/11/202252003,100.00 41943,057.44
02/11/2022173555,538.00 1463.60
03/11/20222367510,239.75 1115.50
04/11/202222002,964.00 ---
07/11/202263004,413.00 31061,600.60
08/11/202273625,321.40 23004,470.00
09/11/202222383,462.90 11001,460.00
10/11/2022--- 151,80026,928.00
11/11/2022--- 22003,100.00
14/11/2022135007,520.00 ---
15/11/202242053,064.75 1115.20
16/11/202242012,994.90 1096614,866.74
17/11/20221665810,027.92 32053,198.00
18/11/202285538,510.67 155863.50
21/11/202253194,845.61 ---
22/11/202251522,295.20 55568,651.36
23/11/202264707,252.10 111173.80
24/11/2022--- 12003,140.00
25/11/202252413,735.50 416252.80
28/11/202244206,472.20 124376.80


 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume
in EUR		 Number of executionsNumber of
shares		Traded volume
in EUR
TOTAL58829,215494,981.52 44725,900431,348.79
29/11/202253034,657.11 85218,080.71
30/11/202284466,832.72 150783.00
01/12/202211001,512.00 43505,369.00
02/12/202243515,286.06 225385.00
05/12/202284456,528.15 ---
06/12/202211001,460.00 22002,980.00
07/12/2022--- 367986.91
08/12/2022--- 73074,451.50
09/12/20221114.52 151,05215,464.40
12/12/2022--- 42002,960.00
13/12/2022219279.30 1297814,738.46
14/12/2022116009,012.00 1115.40
15/12/2022185017,294.56 234513.40
16/12/202221011,414.00 21011,434.20
19/12/202233004,161.00 1114.20
20/12/2022371979.80 32012,814.00
21/12/2022--- 877911,139.70
22/12/2022--- 55207,540.00
23/12/202243014,325.37 1114.68
27/12/2022--- 11001,480.00
29/12/2022221304.92 1114.94

Attachment

  • 00639600120_CEGEDIM_Bilan_semestriel_20221231_EN

