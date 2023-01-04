Cegedim SA: Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d'Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

14,186 shares





- € 39,036.02

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 588

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 29,215 shares for € 494,981.52

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 25,900 shares for € 431,348.79

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:





10,871 shares





- € 102,668.75

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 510

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 421

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,040 shares for € 416,738.04

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,755 shares for € 442,274.69

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:





0 shares





- € 250,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR TOTAL 588 29,215 494,981.52 447 25,900 431,348.79 01/07/2022 - - - 9 350 7,847.00 04/07/2022 4 75 1,690.50 4 101 2,302.80 05/07/2022 7 183 4,036.98 2 2 45.16 06/07/2022 1 1 22.55 4 90 2,034.00 07/07/2022 11 401 8,998.44 1 1 22.75 08/07/2022 2 101 2,242.20 1 1 22.30 11/07/2022 5 144 3,147.84 1 100 2,200.00 12/07/2022 1 49 1,041.25 - - - 13/07/2022 3 51 1,096.50 1 1 21.50 14/07/2022 4 200 4,216.00 1 2 42.80 15/07/2022 2 51 1,071.00 4 187 3,977.49 19/07/2022 5 250 5,320.00 1 62 1,326.80 20/07/2022 2 100 2,095.00 - - - 21/07/2022 4 201 4,247.13 9 271 5,785.85 22/07/2022 3 157 3,275.02 1 5 106.00 25/07/2022 1 1 21.15 5 196 4,165.00 26/07/2022 2 51 1,066.41 2 29 622.05 27/07/2022 1 1 21.05 4 101 2,141.20 28/07/2022 2 93 1,935.33 4 92 1,968.80 29/07/2022 5 200 4,110.00 4 100 2,080.00 01/08/2022 3 101 2,090.70 8 301 6,381.20 02/08/2022 9 151 3,110.60 1 1 20.80 03/08/2022 2 50 1,020.00 - - - 04/08/2022 4 100 2,015.00 - - - 08/08/2022 3 150 3,004.50 2 20 412.00 09/08/2022 1 50 990.00 - - - 10/08/2022 4 97 1,940.00 9 201 4,080.30 11/08/2022 2 5 100.15 2 101 2,060.40 12/08/2022 3 100 2,010.00 6 300 6,180.00 15/08/2022 - - - 5 100 2,100.00 16/08/2022 4 151 3,113.62 6 101 2,121.00 17/08/2022 3 201 4,170.75 13 355 7,476.30 18/08/2022 2 100 2,070.00 3 40 840.00 19/08/2022 12 521 10,638.82 3 38 794.20 22/08/2022 1 100 2,000.00 - - - 23/08/2022 5 200 4,010.00 1 24 487.20 24/08/2022 3 271 5,411.87 7 262 5,279.30 25/08/2022 3 102 2,040.00 14 421 8,689.44 26/08/2022 12 849 17,115.84 - - - 29/08/2022 4 200 3,980.00 - - - 30/08/2022 - - - 4 73 1,481.90 31/08/2022 3 107 2,129.30 9 261 5,259.15 01/09/2022 8 515 10,099.15 6 151 3,035.10 05/09/2022 5 600 11,634.00 - - - 06/09/2022 - - - 13 728 14,283.36 07/09/2022 2 300 5,835.00 - - - 08/09/2022 4 171 3,332.79 5 400 7,900.00 12/09/2022 - - - 16 774 15,874.74 13/09/2022 5 128 2,648.32 13 643 13,509.43 14/09/2022 6 452 9,397.08 - - - 15/09/2022 11 820 16,613.20 1 2 42.00





in EUR TOTAL 588 29,215 494,981.52 447 25,900 431,348.79 16/09/2022 3 120 2,400.00 - - - 19/09/2022 13 530 10,414.50 - - - 20/09/2022 - - - 1 80 1,568.00 21/09/2022 25 1,781 29,190.59 1 1 17.30 22/09/2022 6 490 6,992.30 - - - 23/09/2022 2 100 1,400.00 5 300 4,290.00 26/09/2022 7 400 5,632.00 1 100 1,460.00 28/09/2022 3 201 2,763.75 5 931 13,285.37 29/09/2022 5 300 4,236.00 2 200 2,920.00 30/09/2022 1 1 14.20 4 161 2,286.20 03/10/2022 1 100 1,420.00 1 1 14.30 04/10/2022 1 1 14.10 7 1,062 15,335.28 05/10/2022 6 450 6,457.50 1 1 14.80 06/10/2022 12 201 2,854.20 15 1,530 23,057.10 07/10/2022 18 1,141 17,423.07 8 401 6,283.67 10/10/2022 16 719 11,058.22 2 134 2,103.80 11/10/2022 14 273 4,212.39 - - - 12/10/2022 12 261 3,972.42 1 1 15.30 13/10/2022 5 331 4,928.59 3 71 1,079.20 14/10/2022 4 102 1,530.00 17 2,136 33,236.16 17/10/2022 2 133 2,101.40 5 271 4,417.30 18/10/2022 - - - 5 479 7,893.92 19/10/2022 9 721 11,809.98 1 1 16.60 20/10/2022 2 120 1,944.00 9 601 9,922.51 21/10/2022 5 540 8,877.60 1 1 16.70 24/10/2022 10 867 14,019.39 3 212 3,540.40 25/10/2022 1 120 1,920.00 1 1 16.30 26/10/2022 - - - 1 1 16.20 27/10/2022 3 171 2,713.77 1 1 16.02 28/10/2022 7 310 4,839.10 - - - 31/10/2022 1 120 1,848.00 2 6 94.20 01/11/2022 5 200 3,100.00 4 194 3,057.44 02/11/2022 17 355 5,538.00 1 4 63.60 03/11/2022 23 675 10,239.75 1 1 15.50 04/11/2022 2 200 2,964.00 - - - 07/11/2022 6 300 4,413.00 3 106 1,600.60 08/11/2022 7 362 5,321.40 2 300 4,470.00 09/11/2022 2 238 3,462.90 1 100 1,460.00 10/11/2022 - - - 15 1,800 26,928.00 11/11/2022 - - - 2 200 3,100.00 14/11/2022 13 500 7,520.00 - - - 15/11/2022 4 205 3,064.75 1 1 15.20 16/11/2022 4 201 2,994.90 10 966 14,866.74 17/11/2022 16 658 10,027.92 3 205 3,198.00 18/11/2022 8 553 8,510.67 1 55 863.50 21/11/2022 5 319 4,845.61 - - - 22/11/2022 5 152 2,295.20 5 556 8,651.36 23/11/2022 6 470 7,252.10 1 11 173.80 24/11/2022 - - - 1 200 3,140.00 25/11/2022 5 241 3,735.50 4 16 252.80 28/11/2022 4 420 6,472.20 1 24 376.80





in EUR TOTAL 588 29,215 494,981.52 447 25,900 431,348.79 29/11/2022 5 303 4,657.11 8 521 8,080.71 30/11/2022 8 446 6,832.72 1 50 783.00 01/12/2022 1 100 1,512.00 4 350 5,369.00 02/12/2022 4 351 5,286.06 2 25 385.00 05/12/2022 8 445 6,528.15 - - - 06/12/2022 1 100 1,460.00 2 200 2,980.00 07/12/2022 - - - 3 67 986.91 08/12/2022 - - - 7 307 4,451.50 09/12/2022 1 1 14.52 15 1,052 15,464.40 12/12/2022 - - - 4 200 2,960.00 13/12/2022 2 19 279.30 12 978 14,738.46 14/12/2022 11 600 9,012.00 1 1 15.40 15/12/2022 18 501 7,294.56 2 34 513.40 16/12/2022 2 101 1,414.00 2 101 1,434.20 19/12/2022 3 300 4,161.00 1 1 14.20 20/12/2022 3 71 979.80 3 201 2,814.00 21/12/2022 - - - 8 779 11,139.70 22/12/2022 - - - 5 520 7,540.00 23/12/2022 4 301 4,325.37 1 1 14.68 27/12/2022 - - - 1 100 1,480.00 29/12/2022 2 21 304.92 1 1 14.94

