Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
GlobeNewswire
05.01.2023 | 10:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Urb-it AB (publ) (14/23)

Trading in Urb-it AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last
trading day is January 10, 2023. 

Short name:  URBIT BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019070673
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 276842   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
