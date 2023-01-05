

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Equinor and RWE Thursday announced a strategic energy partnership, that includes large-scale projects.



The partnership will contribute to the European energy supply as well as the hydrogen economy in Germany and the EU.



The investments are contingent on the construction of a hydrogen pipeline between Norway and Germany and a German hydrogen downstream infrastructure.



Equinor and RWE propose a series of investments that would be major building blocks for European hydrogen supply and its utilization in the power sector from 2030 onwards.



Anders Opedal, Equinor's CEO and President said the collaboration has the potential to develop Norway into a key supplier of hydrogen to Germany and Europe.



Equinor plans to invest in clean hydrogen to Europe projects with an initial 2 gigawatt of low-carbon or blue hydrogen production capacity in Norway by 2030 and up to 10 gigawatts by 2038. Provided this pipeline is in place, Equinor will transport the blue hydrogen, which RWE will purchase and use in hydrogen-ready gas plants.



Further, the collaboration will help RWE and Equinor in projects aimed at generating green hydrogen.



RWE and Equinor also plan to jointly invest in flexible hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plants in Germany with a total capacity of 3 gigawatts by 2030.



Green hydrogen from RWE's and Equinor's joint projects will fire the joint CCGT fleet to complete its decarbonisation journey.



In addition, RWE and Equinor will continue to explore joint investments in offshore-wind-only projects in Norway and Germany as well as green hydrogen production in Norway.



