

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rebounded on Thursday, after having fallen around 9 percent in the previous two sessions, marking the worst yearly start in over three decades, on concerns about the demand outlook in the United States and China.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 2.4 percent to $79.72 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 2.5 percent at $74.64.



Today's rebound comes after top U.S. pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline said its Line 3 had been shut for unscheduled maintenance with a restart expected on Jan. 7.



Big declines in the previous two sessions were driven by weak demand data from China and fears of a global recession.



A measure of U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December and the COVID surge in China hit its commercial hub Guangzhou, raising concerns over the demand outlook.



Also weighing on prices were inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute showing a rise in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks.



Official inventory data from the Energy Information Administration is due later in the day.



