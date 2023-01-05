EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule



05.01.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule Woking, UK, January 5, 2023 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EST/15:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode. Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292

Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 000 0105

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970

Access code: 6877110

Live webcast (listen-only)

https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations Web replay

Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EST/16:30 CET on

Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at:

https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations.

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com







05.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

