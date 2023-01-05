DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 244.4099
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14647633
CODE: WLDD LN
ISIN: FR0010315770
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 213406 EQS News ID: 1528031 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528031&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2023 05:45 ET (10:45 GMT)