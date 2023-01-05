DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.9892
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171607
CODE: PAXG LN
ISIN: LU1220245556
ISIN: LU1220245556
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2023 05:46 ET (10:46 GMT)