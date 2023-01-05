DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 252.2615
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6178347
CODE: SP5L LN
ISIN: LU1135865084
