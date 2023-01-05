DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.1526
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2720045
CODE: EPRA LN
ISIN: LU1437018838
