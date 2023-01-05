DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.4754
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4978869
CODE: INRU LN
ISIN: FR0010375766
