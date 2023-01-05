DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.7702

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4623766

CODE: LESG LN

ISIN: LU1769088581

