DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.3437
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 89954
CODE: WGES LN
ISIN: LU1799934499
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN Sequence No.: 213544 EQS News ID: 1528311 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528311&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2023 05:56 ET (10:56 GMT)