Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

05-Jan-2023 / 11:56 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 252.8359

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47210

CODE: ACWU LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

