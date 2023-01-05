DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.1339

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27364216

CODE: NASD LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 213555 EQS News ID: 1528333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528333&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 05:56 ET (10:56 GMT)