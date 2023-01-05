DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) (CJ1U LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 29307.1131

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69718

CODE: CJ1U LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1U LN Sequence No.: 213507 EQS News ID: 1528237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)