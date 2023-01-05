Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.01.2023 | 12:37
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.4201

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3708646

CODE: GENY LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2023678449 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GENY LN 
Sequence No.:  213603 
EQS News ID:  1528433 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528433&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 06:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.