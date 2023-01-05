DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRUC LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9924
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3223932
CODE: PRUC LN
ISIN: LU2037749152
