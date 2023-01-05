DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.1152

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6249807

CODE: MSDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756754

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU LN

January 05, 2023 06:05 ET (11:05 GMT)