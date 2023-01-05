DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.3546

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5401840

CODE: EMXG LN

ISIN: LU2345046655

