DJ Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 12:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.3423
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2854217
CODE: SRHE LN
ISIN: LU2109787635
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LN Sequence No.: 213627 EQS News ID: 1528481 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528481&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2023 06:08 ET (11:08 GMT)