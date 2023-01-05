DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

Press release

Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad SA

Paris, January 5th, 2023

In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on December 31st, 2022, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 0

-- Cash: EUR1,453,848.00

Over the period from 07/01/2022 to 12/31/2022, a total of:

Number of transactions carried out Number of shares traded Amount in EUR of transactions Purchase 1,134 112,672 2,761,923.37 Sale 1,570 132,937 3,321,671.27

Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2022, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 20,265

-- Cash: EUR894,100.00

About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche - +33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens - +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI - +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

