Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 Ticker-Symbol: 3GH 
Frankfurt
05.01.23
11:30 Uhr
28,650 Euro
+0,050
+0,17 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,95029,00014:02
Dow Jones News
05.01.2023 | 12:46
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 05-Jan-2023 / 12:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad SA

Paris, January 5th, 2023

In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on December 31st, 2022, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 0

-- Cash: EUR1,453,848.00

Over the period from 07/01/2022 to 12/31/2022, a total of: 

Number of transactions carried out Number of shares traded Amount in EUR of transactions 
Purchase   1,134               112,672         2,761,923.37 
Sale     1,570               132,937         3,321,671.27

Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2022, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 20,265

-- Cash: EUR894,100.00

Ce communiqué est disponible sur le site www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche - +33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens - +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI - +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

1527963 05-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527963&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 06:13 ET (11:13 GMT)

KAUFMAN & BROAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.